CBD Hemp Experts Develops New Line of Premium Essential Oils with CBD
CBD Hemp Experts has created an exceptional line of roll ons combining high-quality CBD and a variety of essential oils now available for purchase.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts has just announced the release of their all new line of Essential Oils with CBD. Currently, they have 6 different essential oils available with 100mg of CBD per bottle: Eucalyptus, Frankincense, Lavender, Lemon, Peppermint and Tea Tree. CBD Hemp Experts formulated these incredible combinations to allow for enhanced effectiveness of the CBD and essential oils working together to achieve maximum results.
Essential oils have been used for more than 5,000 years for a variety of reasons. Essential Oils are primarily used in aromatherapy, but can also be applied topically to the skin to obtain some of the plant’s natural benefits. The mixing of essential oils and CBD, helping to boost one another’s effects. For example, lavender’s effects of promoting a better night’s rest gets a boost from CBD’s natural benefits of helping to ease anxious feelings when combined. The essential oils work to boost the CBD, while the CBD works to enhance the essential oils.
Co-Founder Gregg Sturz is thrilled about the addition. “My wife has been using essential oils for years now and I have always been fascinated by their benefits. The combination of CBD and essential oils just made sense to us, and we have created a product line that is power-packed and perfect for everyone. The response has already been phenomenal!”
In addition to their proprietary technology and innovative products, CBD Hemp Experts oversees every part of the product development process, from the US-sourced industrial hemp, to the extraction, purification, formulation, manufacturing, and even the label design and packaging of the finished goods. For these reasons, and for many others, CBD Hemp Experts is uniquely positioned to provide some of the quickest turnaround times and lowest MOQ’s for fulfillment and distribution nationally.
As a single-source manufacturer and wholesaler, CBD Hemp Experts provides one of the largest selections of reliable and effective CBD products in the market, which include topicals, salves, balms, creams, serums, drops, sprays, capsules, edibles and more. All CBD Hemp Experts products are lab tested for purity, potency and efficacy to ensure retailers can offer their customers the safest and highest quality premium grade CBD products.
About CBD Hemp Experts
CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world’s leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.
Whether you’re looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.
