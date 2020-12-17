CBD Hemp Experts Launches New CBD Softgels with Powerhouse Antioxidant Astaxanthin
By combining CBD, CBG and Astaxanthin, CBD Hemp Experts have manufactured an incredible immune support softgel product.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts has released the newest addition to their expanding line of CBD Softgels. The new Immune Support Softgels contain 25mg of compliant CBD (>0.3% THC), 5mg of CBG and 6mg of Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant. CBD Hemp Experts formulated this proprietary combination of ingredients for their immune boosting properties, as well as their ability to assist in muscle performance, recovery, enhance clarity and support brain, heart, bone, joint, eye and skin health.
But what is Astaxanthin? It is known to be the strongest antioxidant in the world and is 6000 times stronger than Vitamin C at eliminating free radicals. Made by algae and other aquatic microorganisms to help it survive harsh conditions, Astaxanthin is a red antioxidant that neutralizes harmful free radicals. Because they feed on the algae, shrimp, flamingos and salmon are pink in color due to the Astaxanthin in their diet. Taking astaxanthin is important to promote muscle endurance, support normal heart and eye functioning, enhance skin, aid in cognitive functioning and help combat fatigue. CBD Hemp Experts has formulated their Immune Support Softgels with an amount within the recommended daily range. While Astaxanthin is found in trace amounts in salmon and other seafood, you would need to eat a few pounds of Atlantic salmon to reach the optimal daily amount.
Co-Founder Aaron Bouren says he has been excited for the release of this new product due to the incredible benefits of Astaxanthin. "We have had great success with our line CBD Softgels, and we are thrilled to continue to expand our product offering for our customers to help give their customers what they want. These new Immune Support Softgels are made with some of the highest quality ingredients, and we are looking forward to continuing to help people with our products,” Bouren said.
In addition to their proprietary technology and innovative products, CBD Hemp Experts oversees every part of the product development process, from the US-sourced industrial hemp, to the extraction, purification, formulation, manufacturing, and even the label design and packaging of the finished goods. For these reasons, and for many others, CBD Hemp Experts is uniquely positioned to provide some of the quickest turnaround times and lowest MOQ’s for fulfillment and distribution nationally.
As a single-source manufacturer and wholesaler, CBD Hemp Experts provides one of the largest selections of reliable and effective CBD products in the market, which include topicals, salves, balms, creams, serums, drops, sprays, capsules, edibles and more. All CBD Hemp Experts products are lab tested for purity, potency and efficacy to ensure retailers can offer their customers the safest and highest quality premium grade CBD products.
About CBD Hemp Experts
CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world’s leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.
Whether you’re looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.
Megan Booth
CBD Hemp Experts
+1 9049004747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn