CBD Hemp Experts Donates Hand Sanitizer for Polling Centers, Schools and First Responders

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBD Hemp Experts has donated hand sanitizer to Coach Ken Carter to be distributed to areas of need across TX, AZ and CA.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voting during this election season looks much different than previous years, and hand sanitizer has become a necessity around the country. CBD Hemp Experts is working with Coach Ken Carter in order to make sure polling stations in Texas, Arizona and California have the hand sanitizer they need in order to assist in safe voting processes. CBD Hemp Experts has donated approximately 100,000 ounces of antiseptic gel hand sanitizer to these polling centers and other locations."Voting is an important duty for any US citizen, and they should not be concerned when visiting their polling centers," stated Co-Founder Jim Fulford. "We are proud to work with Coach Carter in facilitating this donation to help give people the confidence they need to cast their vote and to feel safe while doing so."Coach Ken Carter and L.I.F.E. (Leaders Impacting Future Endeavors) are working to create a better future for young people and their communities. By providing these polling centers with hand sanitizer, they are helping to make the centers safe for people that might not otherwise be comfortable voting in person. In addition, they are providing the hand sanitizer in individual bottles to schools, first responders, non-profit organizations and other people in need.While CBD Hemp Experts is known for its premium quality hemp-derived CBD products, they converted a portion of their manufacturing capabilities to manufacture this 70% alcohol hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBD Hemp Experts is also known throughout the industry for their high standards of products and testing, as well as their adherence to detail, safety, effectiveness, professionalism and quick turnaround times.