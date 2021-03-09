Adell Kimbrough: Living Out His Life’s Purpose
EINPresswire.com/ -- “When I was younger, I wanted to change the world,” Adell Kimbrough says, smiling at the memory. “I was young, idealistic, and also ambitious. What’s amazing is that when I grew up and started really living life, that dream didn’t fall apart. Instead, I’m actually living it every day, and I could not possibly feel more blessed.”
Adell today is an in-demand motivational speaker, author, private pilot, and president of Prophetic World Group. “I work hard every day to help everyone imaginable, including pastors in the mission field, adults who feel lost and without purpose, and school kids who are experiencing bullying and other crises.”
“I got started with helping pastors when I was out in Guatemala in 2016,” he says. “Now that’s a memory. I was in this little Cessna in the highlands, and there were no commercial aircraft, just these small planes. I could see really quickly how the ability to fly a plane would be useful in places like that, so when I got home, I began learning how to fly so that I could have my private pilot license. Eventually, I want to have my own private charter for pastors so they can get into the really remote destinations.”
Adell wrote a book, From Passengers to Pilots, that combines his knowledge of planes with his belief that everyone should take charge of their life. He sees a connection between where people fly on airplanes and how we journey through life. “Whether you are a passenger or a pilot determines how you go through life,” Adell explains. “Are you riding in the cabin or in the cockpit? Too many of us settle because we don’t know if we possess the wherewithal to even be a pilot. All that separates you from what you want is a choice to go after it. It’s why some people go after their dreams while too many others give up on them. I ultimately want the world to stop settling for mediocrity.” Adell has also written other books that explore the treasures people can find in themselves when they look to God.
When not writing, Adell is running Prophetic World Group, which is based in Miami. It includes a church, college scholarships for kids in smaller cities and poorer communities, and leadership programs in schools. “This is one of my favorite ministries,” Adell says, “because I get to go into schools and speak to kids about nonviolence and sex-abstinence. I also teach them about what real leadership looks like. They are really receptive to what I have to say.” He is passionate about ending bullying in schools and tries to show each student he meets how special they are.
Adell is often at Prophetic World Group’s church in Detroit, Michigan. “In addition to our services, we offer spiritual advising to celebrities and high profile clients. Mental stability and positivity are key for us to operate at the highest level of creation,” Adell believes.
The pandemic, which has hurt a lot of churches, unfortunately, has not negatively impacted Prophetic World Group. “The pandemic meant that our church could not hold in-person services, of course, so we pivoted and started a virtual dialogue on Facebook called TNC or Thursday Night Church. We had a viewership of 10,000+ in the first month of starting.” Adell believes the people who tune in are hungry for spiritual growth. “I am blessed to be able to help them experience it.”
As the pandemic continues, Adell works with dignitaries in the church world. “Their donations have been hit, of course, so I have taught church leaders how to maintain and even heighten their ability to receive virtual donations.”
Adell believes deeply in people helping people, and he knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of others. “I owe where I am today to thousands of people around the world. Their support has carried me through the challenges I’ve faced in my own life. In the end, no one is meant to do life alone.”
Adell has more to accomplish with Prophetic World Group. “Five years from now, I see us with about nine churches all over the country, and we’re shooting for an annual profit of $1 million. I definitely want us to expand and affect more people. I think we’re on track to doing that, which is really exciting.”
Adell has always got more projects on the horizon. “Life is always changing, and so are people,” he says. “That’s one thing about ministry: you’ve got to keep aware of what’s happening in the world and be ready to jump in where you’re needed. I’m blessed that I can spend my days doing that.”
