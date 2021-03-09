Logic20/20 is Named Affiliate Member by the Association for Data and Cyber Governance

Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) has announced a new affiliate partnership with business consulting and technology solutions firm, Logic20/20.

The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG), which provides data privacy, protection and cyber compliance training and education to professionals in the financial services industry, has announced a new affiliate partnership with business consulting and technology solutions firm, Logic20/20.

Logic20/20 applies a structured and holistic approach to creating data protection solutions. Based on the west coast, Logic20/20 supports clients nationwide to operationalize Data Privacy Centers of Excellence and to maintain readiness by offering Data Privacy as a Service.

“We help our clients achieve data privacy readiness by focusing on the “how” behind the “what”. If businesses are to keep up with the demands of both regulators and consumers, having a comprehensive data privacy program on paper is not enough. Data Privacy Officers and their teams must work with internal lines of business and external service providers to ensure that data privacy is operationalized down to the smallest detail—and that governance is in place to maintain readiness in a continuously evolving environment" says Jill Reber, General Manager of Data Privacy at Logic20/20.

“Our approach to your data privacy involves an ongoing understanding of the complete data lifecycle and uses, both within and outside of your organization. We help you understand all the data in your organization, automate where appropriate, and put processes in place to manage that data and make sure you stay prepared.”

As an ADCG affiliate member, Logic20/20 will leverage its expertise, services, and products at ADCG’s virtual and live training and networking events and will help ADCG in its mission to provide members and their organizations with the tools they need to enhance compliance and satisfy regulatory requirements.

ADCG is a membership organization providing information, analysis, networking, education and training in data privacy, protection, compliance and cyber resilience to Governance, Risk and Compliance Functions.

If you would like more information about ADCG, or becoming an Affiliate member, please contact Joy Meason Intriago at joy.intriago@adcg.org or visit https://ADCG.org

If you would like more information about Logic20/20, please email solutions@logic2020.com or visit www.logic2020.com/data-privacy.