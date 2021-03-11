VARStreet Announces Integration with Microsoft AX
This integration enables bi-directional data exchange between Microsoft Dynamics AX and VARStreet’s sales quotation, eCommerce and CRM applications.
These integrations enable a seamless flow of data between VARStreet and Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP to save time, eliminate manual data entry, avoid costly errors and keep operating costs low”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software company serving IT and office supply resellers in the United States and Canada. Their product line includes a modern and trendy eCommerce platform, advanced sales quotation software, a CRM, a sophisticated procurement tool and catalog integrations with over 45 distributors in the United States and Canada.
Part of running an efficient value-added reseller(VAR) business requires all your important business systems such as your eCommerce platform, CRM application, procurement tools and shipping/fulfilment software to communicate effectively with your back-end ERP.
VARStreet, having worked with thousands of resellers in the past, understands the VAR business and constantly endeavours to innovate and build a world-class platform that holistically addresses the VAR business processes.
Their sales quoting and eCommerce platform has integrations with all widely used ERP, accounting and CRM applications like NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, QuickBooks, Connectwise, SAP, Zoho, Hubspot, etc. PunchOut integrations with all known eProcurement applications like Ariba, J.D. Edwards, Workday, etc. Integrations with DocuSign for eSignatures, and shipping, freight and taxation integrations with UPS, DHL, along with an Avalara tax integration.
The VARStreet platform is continuously upgraded, with new integrations added frequently. They recently completed a successful Microsoft AX integration for some of its customers who use AX thus enhancing business efficiency and streamlining processes to better leverage and automate their information.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc, said, “These integrations enable a seamless flow of data between VARStreet and Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP to save time, eliminate manual data entry, avoid costly errors and keep operating costs low."
Customers who use both VARStreet and AX can unify vital business processes over numerous touchpoints which allows important information like sales orders, inventory levels, product data, shipping updates, and customer information to move seamlessly between systems allowing them to tap additional sell-up opportunities, eliminate any inaccuracies or discrepancies present in data and provide better customer experience, resulting in satisfied customers and efficient operations.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
