Yardstick Management Welcomes Edtech Professional Dr. Nicole Nero as its Newest Consultant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, hires new Consultant Nicole Nero, Ed.D.
Formerly a leader in education services as a strategic higher education enrollment consultant, Nicole led key adoption and training efforts and will be utilizing her skills to train some of the largest organizations in the world on bettering their internal processes.
“I've worked for both large companies and smaller colleges, and so often it feels that success is measured in either living out company ideals or meeting fiscal goals. I love knowing that our success is based on how well we support clients in doing both,” said Nero.
Nicole holds a BSBA and an MBA from Auburn University. Additionally, she earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Southern Methodist University. Her professional career has been a blend of higher education and corporate experience, providing her with a holistic outlook and guide to serve companies who seek to better unify their values and strategic goals.
“I have seen that Nicole has a unique capability to meet people and organizations where they are and help them grow into where they want to be,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III. “She is a huge value add to team Yardstick, and I truly cannot wait to see the trainings she will produce and bring to the team!”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a mission-driven global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions, supporting Organizational Strategy as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to the world’s most recognizable companies. It has serviced over 100 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior level diverse executives to their C-Suites and Boards. Yardstick has a proven track record of successful transformation, from conception to realization, and is trusted by the largest companies in the world. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
