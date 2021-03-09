Gymsect Releases Synergy (Entovegan) Cricket Protein Bars

Gymsect Synergy Cricket Protein Bars Gymsect Synergy Cricket Protein Bars | Caramel | Chocolate | Peanut Gymsect Cricket Protein Logo

The world has a human population of 7.7 billion. It is estimated that by the year 2050, there will be closer to 9 billion.” — Jan-Michael Britten, Head Nutritionist, Gymsect Co-founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each serving is packed with 20g of high-quality, sustainable and ethical protein , making them the most eco-friendly protein bar available.They are high in both fibre and essential fats, with no added sugar; every bar is made from real food with no artificial colourings, flavours or preservatives. Gymsect Synergy will fuel your workouts and keep you satiated for an extended period.Gymsect cricket protein bars contain only the finest wholefood ingredients. The Entovegan protein blend comprises Pea Protein and Cricket Protein to mix perfectly with dates, peanuts, raisins and cashews depending on the chosen protein bar flavour profile.Unparalleled Nutrition.Cricket protein has twice the protein of beef, more calcium than milk, more iron than spinach; they contain 50 times more vitamin B12 than chicken and seven times more than wild Alaskan salmon. Vitamin B12 is not found in a plant-only diet; Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to anaemia, muscle weakness, fatigue, intestinal problems, nerve damage and mood disturbances.Gymsect merges the best of the insect and plant kingdoms to produce an unprecedented health supplement portfolio.Gymsect Synergy Cricket Protein Micronutrients.• Calcium is not only required for healthy bones and teeth, but it is also vital for muscle contraction and energy metabolism. Research shows that a lack of calcium can also trigger the release of certain hormones that cause you to store fat.• Biotin plays an important role in converting carbohydrates, fats and proteins into energy. It also helps keep hair and skin looking healthy.• Iron forms part of haemoglobin, the pigment that transports oxygen from the lungs to the muscles. It's also essential for maintaining high energy levels, and it helps keep your immune system healthy.• Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps metabolise carbs for fuel and protects the body from exercise-induced oxidative stress. It also helps the body absorb iron and protects against energy-sapping infections.• Selenium is an essential trace mineral that has been shown to boost the immune system, fight cancer and prevent heart disease. It can also maintain your mood, prevent depression and impede free radical damage from weight training.• Copper helps protect the cardiovascular, nervous and skeletal system. It also strengthens the tendons needed to lift weights.• Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. Calcium is essential for muscle contractions, while phosphorus is involved in the synthesis of ATP, the useable energy in the body.• Vitamin B3 helps make various hormones in the adrenal glands and other parts of the body to enhance muscle tissue recovery and growth. It also supports cardiovascular health by improving blood circulation and by lowering triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood.• Magnesium Is found in the muscles, soft tissues and body fluids; magnesium plays a vital part in muscle contraction and boosts your energy levels. It can also reduce fatigue and muscle cramps.• Vitamin B2 is also known as Riboflavin. It aids the breakdown of protein, carbohydrates, and fat, which are transformed into energy and supports the body's antioxidants.• Vitamin B12 plays a part in forming red blood cells and converting food into energy. It also ensures that the brain and muscles communicate efficiently,which affects muscle growth and coordination.• Zinc enables your body to produce muscle-building testosterone. It also promotes recovery from exercise, boosts fertility and increases your number of infection-fighting T-cells.Complete Protein Snack.Synergy cricket protein bars contain all nine essential amino acids the body needs to build muscle. The amino acids leucine, isoleucine, valine, methionine, tryptophan, threonine, lysine, histidine, and phenylalanine are essential and only available through our diets.Sustainable Protein bars.Crickets are over 20 times more efficient than cattle as a source of protein. To produce Gymsect cricket protein, around six times less feed is required than cattle, two times less than pigs and four times less than sheep. Not only do crickets require less feed, but they also need less water, 2,500 gallons less in fact per one pound of protein compared to cows.'The world has a human population of 7.7 billion. It is estimated that by the year 2050, there will be closer to 9 billion.Ensuring enough protein is available to feed all those people will require the global manufacturing of traditional animal-based products to more than double. Such a process will put massive demand on the planet's climate and environment; requiring more land, water, feed and energy; causing massive amounts of ecological degradation.' Jan-Michael Britten, Head Nutritionist And Product Development Manager - Gymsect Co-founderGymsect products undergo virtually no processing. They are 20 times more efficient, requiring less land, feed and water. Cricket protein helps build muscle, lose or maintain weight and is an excellent source of minerals and vitamins, including iron, calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin B2.As the UK's leading brand in sustainable Entovegan products, Gymsect Synergy cricket protein bars joins the fastest growing alternative protein company and offers consumers a high protein snack at no cost to the environment.Pricing and AvailabilitySynergy Cricket Protein bars are available now for 2.97 GBP per serving and open to order directly from Gymsect.comSynergy Cricket Protein bars come in three delicious flavours Peanut, Chocolate and Caramel.

