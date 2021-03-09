Sexual Energy Mastery - Owning Your Uniqueness. 8-Week Group Programme Led by Shelki Founder, Lorraine Crookes.

Lorraine Crookes suffered from depression and anxiety. She lived a hidden, double life unsure of how her alternative sex life would be received by others.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , ENGLAND , March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years Lorraine Crookes suffered from depression and anxiety. She lived a hidden, double life unsure of how her alternative sex life would be received by others. Lorraine harbored a deep sense of fear, shame, and even self-judgment about her secret. After a long journey of self-discovery, and many revelations she turned her inner struggles into an educational expedition, which gave her passion an incredible purpose! Today, Lorraine’s sexual, sensual and spiritual lessons, along with the story of her life, supports and heals so many others experiencing similar struggles.

Lorraine Crookes, known as The Sexual Liberator, is the Founder of Shelki, an organization formed in 2018 that gives voice, visibility and connection to sexual energy. Shelki provides courses, events, services, and most importantly support to people struggling to uncover who they are, and showing the world the best version of themselves. Lorraine has a B.A. (Honours) degree in Lifelong Learning, multiple qualifications in education and training as well as in Mental Health, Health and Social Care, Mindfulness Coaching, four types of energy healing, and six different types of massage, including tantric. She has also completed courses in Meta Health, Sex Addiction, Life Coaching and is a dynamic and thoroughly entertaining, international speaker.

As a believer that sexual energy is a birthright, at Shelki, Lorraine’s courses educate people to understand their sexual energy not suppress or ignore these feelings, seen as taboo or shameful. Instead, the mission is to support others discover and connect to their sexual energy so that it may enhance relationships with oneself and others. Noted an expert in her field, Lorraine has been recognized as a master at guiding those who struggle with issues such as overly challenging relationships, complex experiences relating to body trauma or abuse, medical conditions, sexuality, menopause, and erectile dysfunction. Shelki offers the following services that have been regarded as profoundly life-changing to hundreds!

Programmes / Courses: Empowering and supporting those seeking to discover the truth about their sexual energy and connect with their true sexual essence.

Tantric Connection: Supporting people to gain a deeper connection to their physical and energetic body through meditation, embodiment practices, tantric practices, tantric massage, and energy work. A true journey of connection and self-discovery!

Public Speaker: Provides creative and humorous presentations that combine Lorraine’s personal journey, with her knowledge and experience in working with sexual energy. Every audience is left with inspiringly fresh perspectives into their own sexual energy and mental wellbeing.

Utilising her talent for inspiring others, and surely her light-hearted, comedic approach, Lorraine is now offering an 8-Week Group Programme of Self-Connection, Self-Discovery, And Expansion Into Your Unique Sexual Energy. The programme, Sexual Energy Mastery- Owning Your Uniqueness, will be held April 5 – May 28, 2021. People will participate in 56 days of self-discovery and connection, and receive weekly interactive zoom teachings, daily meditations, a private Facebook online support group, a weekly group Q&A connection call, and a 90 minute 1:2:1 mentoring session. As a bonus, 25% on any other mentoring calls within the time on the programme will also be included. The promotional offer for the programme is £688 with a total value of £1,588.

Sex is often a taboo topic however Lorraine has liberated hundreds of people to connect to their sexual energy and celebrate who they are, and profoundly changing their life!

###

ABOUT THE INDUSTRY LEADER

Lorraine Crookes, known as The Sexual Liberator, the creator of the Sexual Energy Mastery and Founder of Shelki. Lorraine gives voice, visibility, and connection to sexual energy by providing programmes, services, and public speaking supporting people struggling to uncover who they are, and showing the world the best version of themselves. For years Lorraine suffered from depression and anxiety. She lived a hidden, double life unsure of how her alternative sex life would be received by others. Lorraine harboured a deep sense of fear, shame, and even self-judgment about her secret. After a long journey of self-discovery, and many revelations Lorraine now shares her sexual, sensual and spiritual lessons, along with the story of her life, to support and heal other people experiencing similar struggles.