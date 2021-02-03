Technology That Eliminates Covid Introduced by Ben Chai, Co-Founder of BV Air Sanitisation Limited

BV Air Sanitisation Limited

Airborne bacteria and contagious viruses such as Covid-19 can lead to all types of infections.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacteria, virus, fungi and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), airborne bacteria and contagious viruses such as Covid-19 can lead to all types of infections such as influenza, tuberculosis, pneumonia and chickenpox. VOCs are essentially harmful airborne chemicals that can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, loss of coordination, nausea and harm vital organs such as the liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Needless to say, businesses, transport, and homes are in desperate need for environments that are safe from viruses, bacteria and other substances that are harmful to health and immunity.

Millions are simply anxious to return to normal entering the year 2021, after a horribly inconvenient, frightening and devastating year for many businesses, just concluded. BV Air Sanitisation Limited is an organization that was founded to help provide the UK with that normalcy, by providing worldwide patented, certified, air disinfection and sanitization systems. Chris Kwok, Aslam Cheval and Ben Chai, BV Air Sanitisation Founders, are entrepreneurs, business owners in the technology and housing industry field with more than 90 years combined experience in providing quality homes for students and professionals. Their mission, is to help save lives, save businesses and reduce infection rates from all kinds of viruses through their BV Buster range of products.

Case study at the Sin Tin Toa Home for the Aged, in Hong Kong, revealed that after 2 years of having their BV Buster AH units installed, their infection rate was reduced by 60% during peak influenza season with no additional quarantine measures needed, for their 1,400 square meter care-center, during the flu season.

Plascide technology, found in all BV Buster range of systems, offers an active air sanitizing reactor for sustaining plasma. Plasma generating technology, common within the space industry, is a unique method to propel space flight for deep space travel and is currently employed on a few robotic space probes. Plascide harnesses this process to create a cutting-edge and compact technology for indoor air disinfection. Plascide’s capability to eliminate pathogens and VOCs has been substantiated by labs in the United States, China, Hong Kong University and the City University of Hong Kong.

The air disinfection systems work with a micro-lightning generator, an intense ionized gas field is generated at room temperature, the ions are propelled into an energetic state and the ionized electrons shatter the biological pathogens, like COVID-19, plus other harmful substances including VOCs, such as formaldehyde.

Here’s what others have to say about BV Buster air disinfection systems:

Cheryl Frankland, Care Home Manager - “I have not had a cold, or sneezed…and I carry a portable with me everywhere!”

Silvie Ivanova, Business Owner, Silvie Aesthetics

“Gave customers confidence to come to my clinic…

“Reduced my allergic reactions to airborne irritants”

Alex Trandafir, Student – “within one hour of using the BV Buster system, my asthma symptoms stopped

Kadoorie Estates Limited Admin Office where BVB-AH60 units were installed in a 400 square meter office -

“Group meetings are now all back to normal.”

“All staff enjoy breathing freely in a trusted clean-air office reducing sickness concerns, with noticeable better results in individual and team performance and productivity.”

“We all now feel safe not to wear masks in the office.”

As the UK seeks to pick up the pieces in home and business in 2021, BV Air wants to ensure protection to many with low immunity who are anxious to regain proper health and to provide a safe working environment to businesses so that they may regain lost profits. With multiple options and even custom retrofit, BV Air is determined to make a difference in the office, home, and beyond.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

