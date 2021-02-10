Toilet Plume Can Spread Covid! Ben Chai, Co-Founder of BV Air Sanitisation Ltd, Introduces Revolutionary Technology

BV Air Sanitisation Limited

Airborne bacteria and contagious viruses such as Covid-19 can lead to all types of infections such as influenza, tuberculosis, pneumonia and chickenpox.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacteria, virus, fungi and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, loss of coordination, nausea and harm vital organs such as the liver, kidneys and central nervous system. Scientists have even revealed that “toilet plume,” otherwise known as the germs and fecal matter that are propelled upwards after the sudden gush of water is instigated by flushing, can go up to 15 feet high! To illustrate this point even further, a single flush could send E. coli airborne and may last for up to six hours.

While horrific thoughts of another year of mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing lingers, it is also crucial to be aware that clean air is critical for going back to a normal life. As evidenced by millions who were affected financially in 2020, due to the Covid-19 virus and stay-at-home mandates, businesses were drastically affected and have much to make up for in 2021. The loss of revenue, lost jobs and numerous other pivots that were made in order to stay afloat were devastating. Restaurants, offices, gyms, theaters, care-homes, hospitals and transport were all highly unprepared and suffered as a result. Heading into 2021 many have a renewed sense of hope. This is in part due to companies that have stepped up to introduce products that will make huge differences in returning to normalcy.

BV Air Sanitisation Limited is an organization founded to help provide the UK with the ability to return to their regular routine, by providing worldwide patented, filter-free, environmentally friendly, air disinfection and sanitization systems, that are extremely low maintenance. Ben Chai, Aslam Cheval and Chris Kwok, BV Air Founders, are entrepreneurs, business owners in the technology and housing industry field and have 30 plus years of experience providing students and professionals with quality homes. The mission is saving lives, saving businesses and preventing further infection with the introduction of three system options, developed by an English scientist. This includes Portable, Deskmate and Mobile options, all of which totally eliminate viruses such as Covid-19, bacteria and other harmful airborne chemicals.

BV Air Sanitisation provides their BVBuster range of systems which use battlefield tested plasma technology known as Plascide. Plasma generating technology, most often found within the space industry, is a method to propel space flight for deep space travel and is currently used on a few robotic space probes. Plascide harnesses this process to create a remarkable and compact technology for indoor air disinfection. Essentially the BVBuster systems use this technology to build a micro-lightning generator which creates an intense ionized gas field. Within this field, ions are propelled into an energetic state and the ionized electrons which then shatter the biological pathogens, like COVID-19, plus other harmful substances including VOCs (harmful chemicals) such as formaldehyde. Plascide’s capability to eliminate pathogens and VOCs has been verified and proven by labs in USA, China, and Hong Kong

Here’s how BV Buster air disinfection systems have allowed individuals to feel safe again in public environments:

Cheryl Frankland, Care Home Manager - “I have not had a cold, or sneezed…and I carry a portable with me everywhere!”

Silvie Ivanova, Business Owner, Silvie Aesthetics

“Gave customers confidence to come to my clinic…

“Reduced my allergic reactions to airborne irritants”

Alex Trandafir, Student – “within one hour of using the BV Buster system, my asthma symptoms stopped

Kadoorie Estates Limited Admin Office where BVB-AH60 units were installed in a 400 square meter office -

“Group meetings are now all back to normal.”

“All staff enjoy breathing freely in a trusted clean-air office reducing sickness concerns, with noticeable better results in individual and team performance and productivity.”

“We all now feel safe not to wear masks in the office.”

With health, safety and regaining lost profits in business at the forefront, BV Buster air disinfection and sanitization systems will most certainly enable homes and offices the ability to once again feel secure in their own space.

###

ABOUT THE COMPANY

BV Air Sanitisation Limited was founded to help get UK PLC up and running by reducing the infection rate of COVID-19. This reduction is done by their BVBuster range of products which provide airborne virus protection to offices, transport, and homes. Leading the charge is Chris Kwok, Aslam Cheval and Ben Chai, entrepreneurs and business owners, in the technology and housing industries, with 30+ years of experience providing quality homes for students and professionals. BV Buster systems disinfect air and surfaces from viruses such as Covid-19, bacteria, and harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, and use a technology called Plascide. This technology does not use filters and is environmentally friendly, therefore has very low maintenance in comparison to any other similar system available.