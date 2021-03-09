Capital Numbers Stands Winner at the Bengal Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020-21
The Chamber organized the Conclave 2020-21, where it felicitated young innovators for their outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship development in Bengal.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) has always recognized exceptional talents across multiple business verticals for close to two centuries now. In continuation of its legacy, the Chamber recently organized the Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020-21, where it felicitated young innovators for their outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurship development in Bengal. Capital Numbers won the prestigious Bengal Entrepreneurship Award 2020-21 for achieving entrepreneurial excellence within the three to 10 years old business category.
It’s a moment of great pride for Capital Numbers that has stood out as an ambitious, exemplary enterprise with a proven caliber to emerge as a leader within a short time. This recognition shows the organization’s ability to undertake new projects, inventiveness, and add more employment than the previous year.
Since its founding in 2012, Capital Numbers has successfully converted innovative ideas into reality and held a firm footing, despite market fluctuations and competitions. Right from its inception, it has demonstrated the critical traits of entrepreneurship. It took risks, overcame adversities, and developed a robust business model that has put it on the cusp of rapid growth. Moreover, the company has revolutionized business value for its customers and has consistently met (and exceeded) industry benchmarks set forth.
Today, Capital Numbers is a fast-growing entrepreneurial business in Bengal with over 500 experts committed to a passion for continuous improvement. Headquartered in Kolkata, this ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified digital solutions and software development company also has offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia. It offers in-demand skills on-demand that helps global businesses ramp up their team for web, mobile, DevOps, AI/ML, or UI/UX development needs. It has demonstrably excelled in customer service, software quality, and ethical practices, year-after-year.
Capital Numbers has already bagged multiple accolades from CII, Clutch, GoodFirms, Deloitte, and Economic Times. The recent felicitation from BCC&I proves Capital Numbers’s ability to create outstanding entrepreneurial value within three to 10 years of its start.
The award reflects the company’s vision and skills to make a valuable difference in the socio-economic space, irrespective of its size or geography. Moreover, being singled out as a winner among other established brands indicates its rising stature among all its peers.
Mr. Mukul Gupta - Founder & CEO, Capital Numbers Infotech Private Limited, commented on this prestigious win, stating - “This is an exciting time for all of us, and I would like to thank my team for its contributions sincerely. Hope it's only onward and upward from here!”
About The Bengal Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards
The Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards, instituted by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), encourage and honor entrepreneurs/entrepreneurship ecosystem builders across Bengal. The Conclave recognizes promising entrepreneurs who have created high-potential enterprises and secured their well-earned positions among the industry's top few. It felicitates the vibrant entrepreneurial community in the state and highlights excellent business models for others to emulate and get inspired from.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
###
Paromita Biswas Panja
Capital Numbers
+91 33-67992222
info@capitalnumbers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn