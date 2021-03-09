St Albans barracks // Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200781

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 8, 2021 at approximately 10:55 AM

LOCATION: 298 Jedware Circle Highgate, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Norman Loiselle

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2021 the Highgate Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 298 Jedware Circle in the Town of Highgate. When firefighters arrived, they found the homeowner had partially extinguished the fire which was contained to a second-floor bedroom. As part of the Highgate Fire Chief’s assessment of the fire scene he requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Fire Investigation Unit with determining the origin and cause of this fire.

The fire scene examination revealed that the fire started on the bed in a second story bedroom. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The homeowner and his son were home at the time of the fire and were not injured during the fire event. The home sustained approximately $30,000.00 in damage.

The Swanton Fire department assisted the Highgate Fire department in extinguishing the fire.

The Fire Investigation Unit was assisted by the St Albans Fire Department and Police Department.

There is no other information available at this time.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

