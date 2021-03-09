Middlesex Barracks/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/5/2021

STREET: 2285 Brook Rd

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Plunkton RD

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Fair

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alex P. Lessard

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew A. Karlyn

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor drivers side damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of

a two vehicle crash on Brook Rd in Warren, VT. While en route to the call

Troopers were notified that operator one had fled the scene with his dog.

Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Lessard was the operator of

vehicle one. Troopers were unable to locate operator one following a K9 track.

Lessard met with Troopers at the Middlesex Barracks on 3/8/2021 and was cited

for Leaving the scene of an accident.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.