Middlesex Barracks/ LSA
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A300861
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/5/2021
STREET: 2285 Brook Rd
TOWN: Warren
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Plunkton RD
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Fair
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alex P. Lessard
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew A. Karlyn
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor drivers side damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of
a two vehicle crash on Brook Rd in Warren, VT. While en route to the call
Troopers were notified that operator one had fled the scene with his dog.
Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Lessard was the operator of
vehicle one. Troopers were unable to locate operator one following a K9 track.
Lessard met with Troopers at the Middlesex Barracks on 3/8/2021 and was cited
for Leaving the scene of an accident.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.