BOXER-8253AI: Flexible AI Edge Platform Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™
AAEON An Asus Company
The BOXER-8253AI from AAEON features the innovative NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX with two PoE ports to power even more external devices and sensors.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of AI Edge computing solutions, announces the BOXER-8253AI, the latest in AAEON’s lineup of compact rugged platforms powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX SoC. The BOXER-8253AI builds on the popular BOXER-825x Series to deliver a flexible platform designed to connect and power even more applications with HDMI input, PoE PSE ports, and flexible storage options.
The BOXER-8253AI features an I/O loadout designed to provide users and developers flexible deployment for any application. The BOXER-8253AI brings new capabilities to the platform with HDMI input, allowing developers and users to quickly add AI powered visual analysis to a broad range of applications from NVR surveillance systems to security checkpoint X-ray scanners and medical devices. Additionally, the BOXER-8253AI features two PoE PSE ports (802.3af) delivering up to 60W total power to connect and power devices such as PoE cameras or even PoE PD devices.
The BOXER-8253AI is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoC, featuring a six-core 64-bit ARM processor, boasting 384 CUDA® cores, 48 Tensor Cores, and two NVDIA engines capable of running multiple neural networks in parallel, delivering accelerated computing performance up to 21 TOPS. The system features 8GB onboard LPDDR4 memory and 16GM of onboard eMMC storage, but also offers flexible storage expansion with microSD slot, mSATA card slot, and a 2.5” SATA III (6.0 Gbps) bay that’s easy to setup thanks to the system’s quick access panel.
The BOXER-8253AI provides additional flexibility thanks to its expansion slots, including Mini Card and M.2 2230 slot. Together, these offer support for wireless deployments including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE modules. Its compact, industrial design also allows the BOXER-8253AI to fit anywhere and operate in temperatures from -15°C up to 55°C without a loss in performance. Additional I/O flexibility is achieved with four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, COM and DIO ports, designed to connect with a wide range and number of sensors, control devices and more.
AAEON offers industry leading service and support with the BOXER-8253AI, from providing technical support to end-to-end solutions to help reduce deployment times and shorten time to market. AAEON also offers manufacturer and OEM/ODM services to help with creating custom configurations, or designing systems from the ground up.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Sales AAEON
AAEON Technology Inc.
+886 289191234
email us here