DrKumo, Leader in Next-Gen RPM Connected Health Technology, Selected by Merck-Drexel/DA4S Advanced Leadership Program
This leadership program will bring a wealth of perspectives to enhance our capabilities to put ourselves in our clients' shoes.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo, Inc., the leader in the next generation of continuously connected health technology with data livestreaming, was selected by Merck Drexel/DA4S Advanced Leadership Program.
The leadership program, organized by a world-class pharmaceutical company and university, aims to improve diverse suppliers’ leadership and business acumen in order to strengthen and expand their businesses. One of the critical criteria is to be one of the high-performing businesses that are able to not only build a diverse workforce, but also to effectively leverage talent to fully realize diverse perspectives.
DrKumo developed innovative HIPAA-compliant Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Care Management, Acute, and Post-op to shift care away from hospitals toward the comfort of patients’ home as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing true value to its clients, the patients and healthcare providers.
“This leadership program will bring a wealth of perspectives to enhance our capabilities to put ourselves in our clients' shoes.” said Dr. Nguyen.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About Drexel
Founded in 1891. It is a Global Research University, Experiential Learning Leader with approximately 24,000 students. Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities and ranked among the top 100 in the nation. Drexel has built its global reputation on core achievements that include: Leadership in experiential learning through Drexel Co-op, and custom programs with industry partners for emerging, established, and executive Leaders.
About Merck
For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.
