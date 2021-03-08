MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Students Help DOE with Special Message to Schools

Maine school personnel have been leading the country in their offering of in-person instruction since September. They have been teaching and reinforcing the safety requirements for keeping schools open and have demonstrated amazing flexibility, adaptability, and ongoing quick thinking, ensuring that schools can continue serving students through the many vital services that schools provide to our communities. As we continue to make progress in this ongoing battle against the pandemic, Maine schools and the staff who make them run continue to serve students.

A few of Maine’s students joined Commissioner Makin recently to help craft a special message, thanking schools staff for their amazing work in ensuring the health and safety of everyone at school.

A very special thank you to students Brooklyn, Calvin, Molly, Sada-Lynn, Ruby, and Francis, and to Torry Verrill; Educator, St. George Elementary School, Alison Babb-Brott; 2020 Knox County Teacher of the Year, Jessica Gregory; 2020 Piscataquis County Teacher of the Year, Jennifer Mull-Brooks; Principal, Congin Elementary School, and Patrick (and the staff) at Westbrook’s Awesome After School Program for the help in creating footage for this video.

