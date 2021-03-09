Centennial Bowl Nightly Offramp Closures March 10-12 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following nightly offramp closures in northwest Las Vegas:

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (March 10-11) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 10, until 5 a.m., March 11, in northwest Las Vegas. • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 11 p.m., March 10, until 5 a.m., March 11, in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (March 11-12) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 11, until 5 a.m., March 12, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for placing drilled shafts to reinforce the subbase for the construction of new flyovers as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp in northwest Las Vegas.

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Blvd., Ann Rd., and Rancho Dr. offramp in northwest Las Vegas.