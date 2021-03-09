COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics-March 8-13, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All clinic appointments slots have been assigned to those pre-registered through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals will be notified through the Vaccine Registration System or their local health department if they are selected for an appointment slot in their area. Please note vaccine supplies are limited and walk-ins are not accepted.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. Please check local news media, social media, and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any changes or delays to vaccine clinics.

Clinics for Gilmer, Jefferson and Putnam counties are not yet confirmed and will be updated once information is received.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Cabell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Cabell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Clay County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Fayette County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Midland Trail Health Center, 26709 Midland Trail, Hico, WV 25854. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Logan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marshall County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Monroe County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Ohio County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Preston County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Roane County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Taylor County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Upshur County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Webster County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206. By appointment only.

Wirt County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143. By appointment only.

Wood County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Boone County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103. By appointment only.

Braxton County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only.

Brooke County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Cabell County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Calhoun County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Fayette County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. By appointment only.

Grant County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 111 S. Grove Street, Suite 1, Petersburg, WV 26847. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.

Hampshire County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Jackson County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marshall County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mason County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Old Goodwill Building, 303 ½ 3rd Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

McDowell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801. By appointment only.

Mercer County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mineral County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station #2, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Mingo County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Delbarton Town Hall Parking Lot, 1 Riverside Drive, Delbarton, WV 25670 By appointment only.

Monroe County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Ohio County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 200 Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Pleasants County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Preston County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Randolph County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Roane County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Summers County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wood County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Wyoming County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Boone County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103. By appointment only.

Brooke County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Cabell County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Doddridge County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456. By appointment only.

Fayette County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road, Hilltop, WV 25855. By appointment only.

Hancock County – A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The HARV at Mountaineer Casino, 1400 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047. By appointment only.

Hancock County – B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., RJ Bush Center at Mercy Baptist Church, 3474 Pennsylvania Avenue, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Hardy County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801. By appointment only.

Hardy County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Jackson County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Lewis County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452. By appointment only.

Marion County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., WV National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

Mason County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Old Goodwill Building, 303 ½ 3rd Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

McDowell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801. By appointment only.

Mineral County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station #2, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Monroe County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Nicholas County – A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nicholas County Veteran’s Memorial Park Dining Hall, 19 Memorial Park Road, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Nicholas County – B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Ohio County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 200 Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Preston County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801; Eppy’s Drug, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV 25801; Access Health Clinic, 202 Bill Baker Way, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Raleigh County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Tucker County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. By appointment only.

Upshur County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m., United Methodist Church – New Martinsville, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155. By appointment only.

Wood County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center - MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Barbour County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Philip Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Kanawha County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Florence Haston Center, 212 Washington Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064. By appointment only.

Kanawha County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Morgan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. By appointment only.

Webster County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Webster County High School, 1 Highlander Drive, Upper Glade, WV 26266. By appointment only.

