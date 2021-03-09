Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 3-8-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 8, 2021, there have been 2,241,637 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,627 total cases and 2,325 total deaths.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

  

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,840), Boone (1,616), Braxton (786), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,911), Calhoun (232), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,726), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,435), Hampshire (1,549), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,289), Harrison (4,911), Jackson (1,679), Jefferson (3,671), Kanawha (12,244), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,742), Marion (3,720), Marshall (3,066), Mason (1,795), McDowell (1,380), Mercer (4,255), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,157), Monongalia (8,192), Monroe (969), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,202), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,581), Putnam (4,291), Raleigh (4,833), Randolph (2,413), Ritchie (628), Roane (506), Summers (703), Taylor (1,088), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,604), Webster (331), Wetzel (1,088), Wirt (359), Wood (7,165), Wyoming (1,754).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

