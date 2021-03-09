Claim Genius AI Claims Solutions Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Claim Genius AI Claims technology to automate and accelerate the processing of auto claims
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, US, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claim Genius today announced the availability of its GeniusCLAIM AI damage detection platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Claim Genius customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Claim Genius is a world leader in artificial intelligence claims solutions for the global insurance industry. Its GeniusCLAIM suite provides insurance carriers with a near-instant analysis of damaged vehicle based on uploaded pictures from a carrier’s mobile app. Within minutes, GeniusCLAIM provides accurate line-by-line estimates of damaged parts and predicts whether a vehicle is a total loss, allowing carriers to quickly route and settle a claim, saving substantial processing time and costs. All GeniusCLAIM functions can be custom-integrated into carrier systems using Claim Genius’s suite of APIs. More information about GeniusCLAIM, including availability of a free trial, can be found here.
“Claim Genius is happy to announce the availability of GeniusCLAIM in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” said Raj Pofale, CEO & Founder. “GeniusCLAIM has been designed to take advantage of the latest Azure technologies, and we’re thrilled to make our solution easy to deploy and manage via the marketplace.”
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Claim Genius to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Claim Genius
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA, with development centers in Nagpur and Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius Inc is a rapidly emerging leader of AI-based claims solutions for the auto insurance industry. Using Claim Genius’s patent-pending image and video analysis and predictive analytics tools, carriers can provide instant damage estimates and rapid processing of claims based on uploaded accident photos from its easy-to-use mobile app. Claim Genius aims to reduce claims processing time, increase carrier profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for insurance customers worldwide. Claim Genius makes touchless claims a reality.
Raj Pofale
Claim Genius
+1 732-546-3809
