Ferra Aerospace to Grow Workforce in Grove, Okla.

Ferra Aerospace, a global aerospace company headquartered in Australia, announced plans to add 25 employees to the workforce at its Grove, Okla., facility. The additional jobs allow the company to participate in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs program, an incentive available to qualifying small employers paying at least 110% of the average county wage. The company currently employs 40 Oklahomans and expects to create the new jobs within the next five years.

“Ferra is excited to receive approval for participation in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs program,” said Jerry Cook, President, Ferra USA. “This incentive program will supplement our continued expansion and commitment to providing stable, quality employment in the Grove community.”

“Grove, Oklahoma is home to an impressive cluster of outstanding aerospace companies,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “Oklahoma’s aerospace industry continues to grow and I am excited to see Ferra’s success cause them to further increase their presence in our state.”

“Since locating in Grove, Ferra Aerospace has been a wonderful asset to the community,” said Donnie Crain, Economic Development Director for the City of Grove. “They continually reinvest into their facility and grow their operations. Ferra Aerospace is an important component of our growing aerospace industry here in Grove and Grand Lake and a wonderful community partner. We are very excited to see them to continue to grow their operations here.”

Ferra Aerospace expanded to the U.S. in 2013. Ferra specializes in the manufacture and assembly of complex aerospace structures and subsystems for commercial and military aviation, and other defense industries. With a demonstrated competitiveness in international markets, Ferra has become the trusted supplier to the world’s leading aeronautical original equipment manufacturers including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.