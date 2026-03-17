ACES Spotlight: Avtrac

About Avtrac

Avtrac was founded in 1992 to provide independent technical consultancy services to aircraft lessors, operators, and financiers. For more than three decades, the company has supported the global aviation industry with expert oversight of aircraft transactions, lease transitions, inspections, records audits, and continuing airworthiness management (CAMO).

Since inception, Avtrac has worked on more than 1,500 aircraft and completed over 550 aircraft transitions worldwide. The company’s clients include major global leasing platforms, airlines, private investors, and financial institutions. As a trusted independent advisor, Avtrac operates with a singular focus: protecting and maximizing the value of aviation assets.

Today, with operations in Europe and the Americas, Avtrac continues to expand its data-driven asset management capabilities while maintaining the personalized service of a specialist technical partner.

Specialization

Avtrac specializes in technical asset management and aircraft transition services, including:

Aircraft lease return and redelivery oversight

Pre-purchase and mid-lease inspections

Aircraft and engine records audits (including back-to-birth traceability)

Continuing Airworthiness Management (multi-jurisdictional CAMO approvals)

Regulatory conformity and technical data management

Distressed asset recovery and repossession support

Digital records oversight through Avtrac’s proprietary ARCS platform

Avtrac’s team acts as an extension of its clients’ internal technical departments, providing structured oversight, transparency, and regulatory alignment throughout the aircraft lifecycle.

“If you are looking for a location that offers aerospace credibility, collaborative industry support, and room for growth, Oklahoma deserves serious consideration.” – Adam Belusko, Global Head – Sales & Business Development, Avtrac

Benefits of Partnering with ACES/Commerce at Trade Shows/Events

According to Adam Belusko, global head of sales & business development at Avtrac, partnering with ACES strengthens Avtrac’s visibility within the U.S. aerospace and defense ecosystem, while also reinforcing Oklahoma’s growing role as a strategic aviation hub.

“ACES-led trade shows and events provide direct access to operators, MROs, defense stakeholders, and aerospace manufacturers,” he said. “These engagements foster meaningful relationships, encourage cross-industry collaboration, and allow us to showcase Oklahoma as part of our broader North American operational footprint. ACES also provides a unified platform that elevates companies collectively, reinforcing Oklahoma’s reputation as a serious and capable aerospace partner on the global stage.”

Belusko also mentioned aspects of operating in Oklahoma and partnering with ACES/Commerce outside of trade shows, including ongoing strategic support, industry introductions and network facilitation, market visibility through state aerospace-related initiatives, and more.

“The collaborative approach taken by ACES helps companies like Avtrac integrate into the broader aerospace ecosystem rather than operating independently,” he said. “That coordination creates tangible commercial and operational benefits.”

Advice for Aerospace & Defense Companies Considering Oklahoma

Belusko noted a unique combination of compelling advantages for companies considering joining Oklahoma’s aerospace and defense sector, including a deep-rooted aerospace and MRO heritage, strong defense presence and infrastructure, a skilled, aviation-experienced workforce, a business-friendly regulatory and tax environment, central U.S. geographic positioning, and strong collaboration between industry, government, and academia.

“For aviation companies requiring both technical expertise and operational flexibility, Oklahoma provides an ideal base of operations,” he said. “Oklahoma is not simply an affordable place to operate — it is a strategically positioned aerospace state with deep institutional knowledge and long-term industry commitment. The combination of experienced talent, supportive state leadership, and strong industry alignment through ACES creates an environment where companies can scale efficiently and compete globally. If you are looking for a location that offers aerospace credibility, collaborative industry support, and room for growth, Oklahoma deserves serious consideration.”

Learn more about Avtrac at avtracint.com.