Travel Writer Launches Virtual Summit to Encourage Safe Alaska Travel This Summer

Newly-announced Alaska Summer Travel Summit will help visitors plan safe trips in 2021

ANCHORAGE, AK, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Stimac, the award-winning travel writer and blogger who runs the website Valerie & Valise (https://www.valisemag.com), has announced a new initiative to help travelers plan safe and responsible trips this year. The Alaska Summer Travel Summit will be a one-day virtual event on March 31, 2021. It aims to help reach more prospective Alaska travelers and give them the most accurate travel information possible.

After a year of incredible disruption in the travel industry, Stimac was inspired to organize and host the Alaska Summer Travel Summit to help Alaska destinations and businesses reach more travelers who might not know where or how to get relevant information about traveling to Alaska this summer as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska’s unique set of health recommendations and rules can confuse even seasoned travelers, and this event will demystify through a series of sessions on topics ranging from travel in Alaska and Fairbanks – two of the biggest cities in Alaska – to panels on visiting the Kenai Peninsula and Southeast Alaska, as well as panels about small-ship cruising and other tours and excursions across The Last Frontier.

“The Alaska Summer Travel Summit is designed to leverage a year of learnings from online travel events to make this information accessible to even more prospective Alaska visitors,” Stimac says. “I realized that in a year where there are no in-person consumer trade shows where travelers learn about destinations and get the travel info they need. It’s especially important this year, when the most-needed advice is specific to travel in Summer 2021.”

The event idea was met with an enthusiastic response from Alaska partners who will speak on the sessions and panels. Nearly 30 speakers will share expert, local advice throughout the day. Here are the sessions and participants:

Anchorage and Fairbanks Travel Features – Representatives from Visit Anchorage and Explore Fairbanks will share news from their cities and what you need to know about dining, accommodation, and more during the pandemic

Kenai Peninsula & Southeast Alaska Travel Panels – Representatives from Travel Juneau, Visit Ketchikan, the Skagway Convention & Visitors Bureau, Alaska’s Rainforest Islands, the Whittier Chamber of Commerce, the Seward Chamber of Commerce, and the Kenai Peninsula Tourism Marketing Council will all share insights on their destinations and how to visit.

Experiences & Tours Panel – Representatives from across the range of Alaska tours and accommodation will provide updates for summer 2021, including the Alaska Railroad, Alyeska Resort, and National Park Service.

Cruises Panel – Representatives from Alaskan Dream Cruise and UnCruise will discuss their plans for Alaska cruising this summer. They’ll also discuss how cruising can recover in Alaska based on their own company policies.

The Alaska Summer Travel Summit is scheduled to take place on March 31st, 2021. Attendees can purchase a “day-of” ticket to attend the event live and have their questions answered, or opt for a “lifetime access” ticket that includes replays of all sessions. Tickets range from $25-$35 per person and can be purchased on the event page or Eventbrite.

Valerie Stimac started her travel blog, Valerie & Valise, in 2013. Since then, she has built out her site – which focuses on bucket list travel in the American West – to become the preeminent blog resource for Alaska travel. Hundreds of thousands of visitors use her resources to plan Alaska travel annually.