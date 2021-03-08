Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearsulting Celebrates International Women’s Day

We stand with women today and every day with pride, gratitude, and respect.”
— Jasroop Multani, Clearsulting Director
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark International Women’s Day today, Clearsulting team members reached out via personal message to thank female mentors who have served as sources of inspiration, whether personally or professionally. The firm will continue to celebrate women’s achievements and is committed to creating an inclusive world.

Clearsulting believes that the call to action for accelerating gender parity starts with each individual. Through open dialogue and collaboration, the firm’s GRIT (Girls Rise, Innovate, & Transform) Squad addresses challenges faced by women in the consulting industry. Clearsulting Director Jasroop Multani explains, “We are pledged to continue advancing development opportunities that help women flourish, both internally and within our communities. We stand with women today and every day with pride, gratitude, and respect.”

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

