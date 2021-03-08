Thai Villa in Luxury Trisara Resort to Auction Online with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions & Prime Real Estate Phuket

Enter through the intricately carved Thai gates surrounded by lush palms, this expansive residence comprises two villas overlooking the Andaman Sea. Designed with different destination experiences within a large compound, the property provides a wide range of leisure and dining activities. Play host to a number of guests in a variety of indoor and outdoor living spaces, showcasing a gorgeous blend of Thai Lana inspired and Western architecture. The setting, space, and amenities will lull you into a state of solitude and relaxation. Enjoy a refreshing dip in one of two villa infinity-edge pools and watch the spectacular view of the sun setting into the Andaman Sea or catch a glimpse of the yachts sailing by right in front of the villa.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a two-in-one oceanview villa in one of the most prestigious 5-star resorts in the world.” — Lyndon Phillips, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within an exclusive enclave with expansive sea views, one of Asia’s premier oceanfront estates will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket. Villa Siam, currently listed at $18 million and previously offered at $28 million will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held 25–30 March via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Designed with different destination experiences within a large compound, the property provides a wide range of leisure and dining activities. Able to host a number of guests in a variety of indoor and outdoor living spaces, the estate showcases a gorgeous blend of Thai Lana inspired and Western architecture. Savor delicious Western and Thai meals conceived by a private chef and served by candlelight under the stars. Two infinity-edge pools offer spectacular views of the sun setting into the Andaman Sea or yachts sailing by right in front of the villa. Additional features include private, gated entries; hardwood floors and tropical wood ceilings; a vast master sanctuary with multiple sitting areas, a massive spa bath with dual steam shower, and a terrace with views of the pool and ocean; seamless indoor-outdoor flow; private chefs who cook both Thai and Western cuisine; two modern, well-appointed kitchens; an ultra spacious gym room with sea view; multiple covered outdoor seating areas—in addition to the five-star amenities at Trisara Phuket: Fitness center with tennis courts, boxing ring, and in-house yoga instructors; kids clubhouse; complimentary water equipment including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and snorkeling gear; a private white sand beach; swimming pool and sun lounge; cooking classes; spa; in-villa meals; multiple dining options; private 30-minute chartered tours over majestic Phang Nga Bay; and in-villa housekeepers.

“With spectacular ocean views and numerous places to relax both indoors and out, Villa Siam captures an essence of luxury and privacy that is immeasurable,” stated Phillips. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a two-in-one oceanview villa in one of the most prestigious 5-star resorts in the world, and I’m eager to yet again work with Concierge Auctions and their vast database of global buyers to secure another new owner for a property in Trisara.”

Trisara is within 25 minutes of two championship golf courses, with the island boasting a total of seven full, testing courses. For the boating enthusiast, four truly international fully equipped marinas are within 30 minutes. Phuket Town, its Sino Portuguese history and architecture, bustling markets and nightlife is 45 minute drive. Additionally, reputable healthcare services are available at the Bangkok Phuket hospital, just 35 minutes away.

Villa Siam is available for showings by appointment. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

