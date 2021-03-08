Brazilian company exports millions of fragrance samples to major brands in the Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhespack, an interactive sampling company for the beauty market, started exporting millions of samples during the pandemic.
The samples follow with Ticket Scent, a product inspired by the ticket dispensers for queues, however, with adapted and patented technology for sampling perfumes. Each ticket contains the fragrance and additional information about the product, such as photos and texts. The units will be distributed in airports and stores in Europe, Latin America and US. In times of distance, Ticket Scent promotes customer interaction with the product without contact with the seller.
The samples are single-use and safe.
The brands as Carolina Herrera, Benetton, Antonio Banderas, Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier acquired Ticket Scent for distribution in Europe, the United States and Latin America.
“Adhespack remains steadfast in the global expansion process. To work more closely with international clients, we opened our own office in Madrid and we have distribuitors in Spain, French and UK (Sampling Innovations Company). In addition to taking care of companies in the European territory, the representation will also be dedicated to the markets of the Middle East and Asia. Ticket Scent was conceived just before the pandemic, and appears as an excellent alternative at a time when consumers avoid sharing testers (bottles that are on the shelves for olfactory evidence) and stores are looking for safer, hygienic and individual options ”, says Volney Camargo , CEO of Adhespack and creator of Ticket Scent.
Now, customers want a safe and single use experience`` points out Sérgio Picciarelli , director of marketing and innovation at Adhespack. “It is also possible to apply a QR code on the back of the sample so that the consumer can buy later on e-commerce or access additional contente``.
Sérgio Picciarelli
