“Be Active” with Laura Nativo Motivates Pet Parents To Get Off The Couch to Be Active With Their Dogs

Be Active with Laura Nativo on DOGTV

An Exclusive Series on DOGTV. "Be Active with Laura Nativo" Premieres March 15, 2021. Exclusively on DOGTV.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From paddle boarding to agility, swimming to treasure hunt, certified professional dog trainer, Laura Nativo takes us on a journey to explore new outdoor adventures we can have with our dogs. “Be Active" With Laura Nativo is an 11 episode series produced by DOGTV for pet parents looking to do more with their dogs.

Shot on site at the Wild Blue Dog Camp in beautiful Lake Tahoe, NV, the show is dedicated to showcasing the wide range of activities that can be done with dogs (and people) of all ages, ability levels and backgrounds. We get a chance to see the expert instructors at work and hear from actual participants who share their experiences.

New episodes of “Be Active” will be released every Monday starting on March 15, 2021 on all DOGTV’s cable and satellite partners; Comcast Xfinity, Sling, Cox, Mediacom and RCN, as well as the DOGTV streaming channel. DOGTV can be streamed using AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, some Samsung SmarTVs, Xbox and iOS and Android devices.



About Laura Nativo CPDT-KA, KPA CTP:

Laura has built a career as a well-known television personality, pet lifestyle expert, celebrity dog mom and professional dog trainer. She served 4 years as the resident pet expert on the Hallmark Channel Emmy-nominated TV series, Home & Family, and is also known for her appearances on The Greatest American Dog (CBS), Dog Park Superstars (GSN), Marie (Hallmark), The TODAY Show (NBC), E! Hollywood Dogs (E!), and the web series, Preston’s Planet Live and The Adventures of Laura and Preston.

In addition to her work on TV, Laura is a highly respected expert in dog training and behavior modification, studio trick training, and therapy dog preparation. She enjoys helping families find their perfect pet, teaches dog training workshops across the country and loves helping homeless pets develop better manners in order to improve their chances of finding a forever family. Follow Laura Nativo at https://www.instagram.com/lauranativo or visit http://www.lauranativo.com/.



About Wild Blue Dogs:

Wild Blue Dogs is a non-profit is dedicated to raising funding for treatment and clinical research of canine cancer. Each year Wild Blue Dogs hosts a Summer Camp (May 31 - June 6, 2021) and a Fall Camp (September 6 - 12, 2021) where pets and their parents are encouraged to come to Lake Tahoe to “Play With Purpose”. To learn more about Wild Blue Dogs and their camps, please visit: https://www.wildbluedogs.org/

About DOGTV:

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world’s top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog’s sense of vision and hearing and supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who’s less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems. To learn more about DOGTV or follow us on social media, please visit:

Website: www.dogtv.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogtv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogtv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dogtv

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DOGTVWORLD