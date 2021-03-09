The Wellness Restoration Center now offering Gainswave therapy as part of their Erectile Dysfunction Program

The Wellness Restoration Center is now offering state-of-the-art ESWT (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy) to treat several Sexual Wellness issues for men.

This protocol provides significant improvement for those with erectile dysfunction or Peyronie's disease. I am pleased to offer this proven, fast-acting, non-invasive, effective, non-drug solution. ” — Dr. Marcia Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellness Restoration Center, an integrative wellness practice led by sexual wellness expert and leading physician Marcia Harris M.D. is proud to announce they have added enhanced LI-ESWT (Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy), a drug-free, non-invasive medical procedure designed to treat Erectile Dysfunction with Gainswave.

ESWT technology, sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy, uses high-frequency acoustic pulse waves to improve male sexual performance. As a man ages, the vessels that supply the blood needed for good erectile function begin to collapse or become clogged. Pulsating acoustic waves improve blood flow by opening existing blood vessels and stimulating new blood vessels' growth, translating into enhanced sexual performance. Dr. Harris said that the treatment is particularly effective when used in conjunction with other alternative male procedures such as the P-shot, which harnesses the power of platelet-rich plasma (PRP). "These two procedures are what we call 'synergistic,' meaning that each one enhances the effect of the other. When we combine PRP and ESWT therapies, we deliver a `one-two punch,' that provides even better results."

At the Wellness Restoration Center, we take a multi-step approach. Long-term success with ED treatment is unique for each individual. First, we determine the underlying causes of the patient's symptoms, which can be due to both mental and physical variants and can be caused by hormonal imbalance, restricted penile blood flow, or anxious emotional state. Once the cause is determined, we develop a treatment plan that incorporates one or a combination of therapies such as ESWT and external pumps, offering long-term sexual health and confidence. That coupled with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy will keep a man feeling great.

The Wellness Restoration Center has helped patients in the area by providing non-surgical lasting relief from ED, female sexual dysfunction, bio-identical hormone imbalance, medical weight management, adrenal fatigue, body shaping, and overall quality of life issues. The team takes the time to design the right program they know will work because they want you to enjoy life to the fullest.

The Wellness Restoration Center is in the New York City area. It offers best-in-class solutions in the tri-state area for male and female sexual wellness and incontinence, weight management, hormone replacement, and overall health and wellness. We provide a comprehensive and all-encompassing plan of care specific to each individual's condition and symptoms to maximize the health of each patient.

