FUNCIDY.COM –THE FUTURE IS NOW
USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funcidy is a social network that provides unlimited features lacking from other networks such as watching live movies, music videos and the likes while simultaneously providing the benefit of connecting with friends and family members. Funcidy allows users to follow and be followed unlimitedly; they can post pictures, status and/or tweet without limitation. In addition, they can make audio and video calls. Why this another social network? The rising issues of online stalking and the pandemic triggers the creator of Funcidy to come up with the best solution. Have you ever wonder who visits your social page or who is stalking you, but you have no knowledge of it? Funcidy pro member packages provide the tendencies to tell you who secretly visit your profile or pages
Funcidy is not designed to compete with any other social network. It brings its own unique features, and it is designed to help aspiring individuals, marketers, bloggers, podcast hosts, radio hosts, actors, comedians, moviemakers, singers, rappers, beat makers, producers and songwriters to connect with global audience. Family members and friends can utilize the private chat (audio and video calls) feature, and they can post pictures and videos of memories. Registration is free for all users; potential advertisers or talents have option to upgrade their account to pro members to boost posts and/or pages. If they choose, they can place ads that will appear across the home page to millions of users with no politics involve.
The opportunity of getting noticed on other networks is like playing lottery, but with Funcidy everyone has the same chance of becoming famous – even as ordinary person. Well known public figures and celebrities from around the world are welcome to join and get verified instantly. Aspiring talents, local singers, comedians, cheerleaders, and the likes with proven records of works will get verified as well. Most importantly, verification request is open to public and anyone can send request. There are much more things to do on Funcidy.com, people need to register to see what features await them.
For additional information, visit ( www.funcidy.com ) admin@funcidy.com
Media Manager
FUNCIDY
email us here