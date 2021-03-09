WEALTHINTEL, Inc. Adds A New Executive To Its Board Of Directors Tactically Seeking Alpha
WealthIntel, Inc. Announces Another Skillful Director On Its BoardLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WealthIntel mission of creating an experienced and diverse Board of Directors now includes one more prominent executive. WealthIntel today disclosed that David P. Hanlon joined its Board of Directors, as Vice Chairman. Mr. Hanlon brings with him a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, as well as a long track record dealing with public and private equities.
WealthIntel’s CEO and Chairman of the Board Fabrizio Boccardi said “Dave’s experience in business and operations is instrumental to WealthIntel’s strategies for market adoption, customer service and retention, as well as investor relations. He brings expertise that will also enhance our Board’s governance."
Fabrizio Boccardi added “the Company is particularly excited that this new Board member comes with a varied and diverse set of experiences and perspectives having managed during a long and outstanding career some remarkable companies in the hospitality and leisure industries, which are sectors that the Company is also aiming to serve with groundbreaking applications of technologies offered by its systems."
Mr. Hanlon is a 30 year veteran in the hospitality industry: He served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Empire Resorts, Inc., a public company in the gaming industry. Prior to starting his own gaming consulting business, in which he advised a number of Native American and international gaming ventures, Mr. Hanlon was President and Chief Operating Officer of Rio Suites Hotel & Casino. Mr. Hanlon also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of International Game Technology, the world's leading manufacturer of microprocessor gaming machines. Furthermore he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Merv Griffin's Resorts International, and prior to that, was President of Harrah's Atlantic City (Harrah's Marina and Trump Plaza). Mr. Hanlon's education includes a B.S. in Hotel Administration from Cornell University, an M.S. in Accounting, and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and completion of the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.
WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States development-stage technology company that creates, designs, and licenses high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications, focused on providing new means of commerce, payment, finance, and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments and financial institutions globally.
James Hedberg
WealthIntel, Inc.
email us here