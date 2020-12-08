WEALTHINTEL Announces Its Lead Designer, Propelled To Forge With High-Tech The Commerce Of The Future.
WealthIntel chooses an inventive and prolific Italian national to lead its Deep Tech Systems Design.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabrizio Boccardi CEO of WealthIntel, Inc. today disclosed that Roberto Marchisio joined the organization as Chief Software Designer and head Analyst. Marchisio’s appointment leverages his expertise in both advanced software design and deployment.
“Roberto’s vast experience in Software design makes him an ideal fit to lead WealthIntel’s design efforts, and his insight will be instrumental for the development of each element of our groundbreaking system, including each component of its technology that makes it so disruptive and effective in commerce. His strongest skill is interpreting a brand’s promise and design software capable to fully and effectively deliver an uncompromised experience to the customers”, said Fabrizio Boccardi CEO of WealthIntel.
Marchisio is a seasoned, world-class technology expert who has spent decades shaping high tech solutions. Marchisio earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Turin (Italy) with a Phd in Physics.
His vast proficiency includes expertise in physics, digital electronics, and software development.
“I am fascinated by the possibility of contributing to the design and evolution of WealthIntel’s disruptive methods and applications and I look forward to tackle this new challenge with WealthIntel’s development teams, making available all my capabilities and passion” said Roberto Marchisio, Chief Designer of WealthIntel.
Roberto Marchisio joins WealthIntel’s international leadership team from Turin in Italy where he resides.
WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States development-stage technology company that designs and develops high-tech systems, methods, and applications, focused on providing pioneering consumer products and services.
