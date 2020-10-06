WealthIntel Enacts A New CTO In Its Endeavor To Yield Striking Innovation And Stem AI Supremacy In Commerce.

The engagement adds to the company's growing prowess in Artificial Intelligence as it promises to bring to commerce pioneering new products and services.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WealthIntel, Inc. said it has engaged technology executive Giuseppe Strafforello as CTO.The engagement adds to the company's growing prowess in Artificial Intelligence as it promises to bring to commerce pioneering new products and services supported by inimitable technology.Strafforello is an American technologist and executive who brings to the team extensive technical expertise and leadership skills with over 30 years of experience in software engineering and technology development, more specifically in connection with AI.Based in Washington DC, Strafforello will be responsible for shaping and driving the technical vision and goals of the Company as well as inspiring and directing the engineering teams.CEO Fabrizio Boccardi commented: "We are delighted to welcome Giuseppe as CTO to our domestic executive team in the United States. We spent the last few years searching for the right match, requiring extraordinary talent, innovative thinking, leadership skills and relevant experience in big data, artificial intelligence, enterprise scale applications, privacy, cloud infrastructure, and we found it all in Giuseppe.”In his new role, Giuseppe Strafforello will report to WealthIntel, Inc. CEO Fabrizio Boccardi, who added,” Giuseppe’s addition represents our core belief in the creative process of development and our desire to master its execution, which focuses on new methods and approaches towards the deployment of revolutionary solutions in commerce by groundbreaking technology. We expect to continue our talent search and to engage additional technology experts to further contribute knowledge and capabilities to our invaluable teams in support of our vision for the commerce of the future”.Strafforello joins WealthIntel with an impressive background, having created over the years technology and companies in the fields of Finance, Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, and more recently, Artificial Intelligence technology specifically tailored for the Public Sector. Strafforello holds a M.S. in Physics from the University of Turin, in Italy.WealthIntel is developing technologies and applications which are currently not subject to disclosure and are classified as top trade secrets.WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States development-stage technology company that designs and develops high-tech systems, methods, and applications focusing on providing pioneering consumer products and services.