MDC offers free introduction to turkey hunting clinic March 20 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Hunting wild turkeys brings a deep connection with nature, and with the right skills, sometimes fixings for a turkey dinner. A free turkey hunting clinic will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, March 20, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This program will teach turkey hunting basics and help hunters be more successful.

“We take it from the basics to everything they need to know,” said John Rittel, MDC community education assistant. “We cover scouting your hunting area, how to hunt turkeys, and calling. They’ll have a hands-on chance to try out some turkey calls.”

Tom turkeys gobble, strut, and fan in the spring to attract hens for mating. Their courtship dances liven up the spring woods in the early morning hours. Turkeys are also extremely wary and elusive, so hunting them is a challenge. But with the right approach, hunters can have success.

This program is for participants age 11 and older. Youths 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 protocols will be followed including physical distancing and face masks. Registration is required.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRX. For more information about wild turkeys in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRB.