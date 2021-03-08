For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 4, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. – Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation say the reconstruction of Highway 52 from Highway 37 to Highway 50 junction began on March 1, 2021.

This section of Highway 52 will be closed to thru traffic beginning April 10, 2021, until late November 2021.

Drivers will be directed to the detour on Highway 37 & Highway 50. Access to residences and adjacent property will be maintained for local traffic only with no accommodation for thru traffic.

Work on Highway 52 includes grading, embankment work, replacing pipe culverts, reconstructing box culverts, surfacing, and permanent roadway signing.

The project also includes structure replacement, spot grading, and drainage structure work on Highway 37P (North Walnut) and at the intersection of 8th and Pine Streets in Springfield.

Midwest Contracting, LLC of Marshall, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $12.7 million project.

Work will continue through late November 2021 and resume in the Spring of 2022, with an overall completion date of July 29, 2022.

The roadway will be open to thru traffic during the Winter of 2021/22. Motorists are reminded to never drive around barricades and into the work zone.

Updates on construction and traffic control for this project can be found on our website: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/highway-52-reconstruction-between-highway-37-and-50.

Complete road construction information can be found at https://sd511.org or call 5-1-1.

