St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by Telephone or other Electronic Communications

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/3/2021 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace my Telephone or other Electronics Communications

ACCUSED: William Harty

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of threatening messages received by victim of prior domestic violence. Investigation revealed William Harty, 57 of Hartford, Vermont, sent several messages to the victim which placed them in fear of harm. Harty was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)