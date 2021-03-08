Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,445 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by Telephone or other Electronic Communications

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/3/2021 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace my Telephone or other Electronics Communications

 

ACCUSED: William Harty                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of threatening messages received by victim of prior domestic violence. Investigation revealed William Harty, 57 of Hartford, Vermont, sent several messages to the victim which placed them in fear of harm. Harty was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021           

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by Telephone or other Electronic Communications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.