St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by Telephone or other Electronic Communications

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/3/2021 1725 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace my Telephone or other Electronics Communications
ACCUSED: William Harty
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of threatening messages received by victim of prior domestic violence. Investigation revealed William Harty, 57 of Hartford, Vermont, sent several messages to the victim which placed them in fear of harm. Harty was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)