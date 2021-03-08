Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass, LSA & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300869
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 1935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass, Leaving the Scene of
an Accident and DLS.
ACCUSED: Edgar S. Magoon III
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown. Subsequent
investigation revealed Magoon III had trespassed into a dwelling to assault a
family member. He then left the scene in a motor vehicle, damaging another
vehicle unrelated to the victim in the process. It was also discovered Magoon
III's license is currently suspended. Magoon III was cited into Orange County
Superior Court- Criminal Division for 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.