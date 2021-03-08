Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass, LSA & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A300869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass, Leaving the Scene of

an Accident and DLS.

ACCUSED: Edgar S. Magoon III

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown. Subsequent

investigation revealed Magoon III had trespassed into a dwelling to assault a

family member. He then left the scene in a motor vehicle, damaging another

vehicle unrelated to the victim in the process. It was also discovered Magoon

III's license is currently suspended. Magoon III was cited into Orange County

Superior Court- Criminal Division for 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.