Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,445 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                            

STATION: Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent

Operation

ACCUSED: Edgar S. Magoon IV                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/06/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown. Subsequent

investigation revealed Magoon IV had assaulted a family member with a vehicle.

Magoon IV was issued conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior

Court- Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment & Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.