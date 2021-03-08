Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment & Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300869
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 1935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent
Operation
ACCUSED: Edgar S. Magoon IV
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/06/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown. Subsequent
investigation revealed Magoon IV had assaulted a family member with a vehicle.
Magoon IV was issued conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior
Court- Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.