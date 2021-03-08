Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent

Operation

ACCUSED: Edgar S. Magoon IV

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/06/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown. Subsequent

investigation revealed Magoon IV had assaulted a family member with a vehicle.

Magoon IV was issued conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior

Court- Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.