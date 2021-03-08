Small Business Lawyer Uniondale Long Island NY Helps Growing Businesses
Love Law Firm, PLLC helps New York's businesses rebound from the pandemicNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this time of continuing pandemic and economic upheaval, more and more business owners are turning to small business lawyers for help navigating the legal landscape. Francine E. Love, Founder and Managing Attorney of Love Law Firm PLLC, has been very busy advising businesses about employment matters, commercial contracts and leases, and responding to vendor and client disruptions.
“We continue to see the impact of the pandemic on New York’s small businesses. Now, as the economy is opening up, I get daily inquiries from business owners about how to open their physical spaces safely and protect themselves, their employees and their customers.”
Legal questions that small business owners are asking include: “Can I require my employees to be vaccinated?” “How can I renegotiate a commercial lease?” “How can I better protect my business?” Answers range from the simple to the complex, but each is important to the owner asking the question.
Love Law Firm, PLLC was recently awarded the Best Corporate Law Firm Award by the Long Island Business News Readers Rankings. The awards recognized excellence in legal counsel—something Love Law Firm has been providing business owners since 2015. Additional information can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/small-business-attorney-uniondale-wins-073000581.html.
The firm is conveniently located in the RXR building in Uniondale, Nassau County on Long Island, serving the New York City metropolitan region, as well as all of upstate via Zoom.
Prior clients rave about working with the small business attorneys at Love Law Firm saying, “I cannot stress enough how happy I am to have found Francine and the Love Law Firm. I have now used her services two times and in both instances, I felt I was receiving excellent counsel. Her approach to her clients is both professional and empathetic. There is a personal level of attention and caring that I don't usually associate with lawyers and I had complete confidence in the legal guidance she provided. In both instances she was very responsive to the time-sensitive nature of the issues and that greatly relieved the anxiety I was experiencing regarding both matters. I will not hesitate to recommend Francine to anyone in search of high quality, compassionate legal support.”
Small business owners can go to https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com to find out more.
Francine E. Love
LOVE LAW FIRM PLLC
+1 516-697-4828
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn