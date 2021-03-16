Increases in Demanding Remote Work Addressed by Mechdyne’s TGX v2.1 Remote Desktop for Graphics Intensive Applications
Mechdyne's TGX Remote Desktop
Engineering and Design Professionals, and More Benefit From Like-Local Performance on NVIDIA-based Workstations in Local, Cloud-based and Hybrid IT Environments
TGX benefits not just remote users but also IT management because sensitive data stays safely in the office.”MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As work from home continues and more organizations plan for a permanent remote workforce, simple and fast access to intensive graphics applications has become even more critical for business continuity and employee productivity. Mechdyne’s hugely successful remote desktop software, TGX, is designed for graphics-intensive data and video up to 4K resolution with little to no latency experienced by remote users. TGX is ideal for work from home (or anywhere) applications with varying connectivity speeds, often needing less than 30% of the network bandwidth required by competing products. Even users who need a mobile phone as a hot-spot connection can still work effectively.
— David Gsell, General Manager, Mechdyne Software Business Unit
As the latest release of TGX, v2.1 includes capabilities and improvements based on feedback from ever-more demanding applications. Game designers, sports broadcasters, motion picture visual effects specialists, product designers, architects, geoscientists, and medical specialists are using TGX to access and collaborate with high-resolution graphics and 3-D models across town and around the world.
TGX 2.1 now includes:
• Multi-monitor configuration support on all Receiver platforms (Windows, Linux, macOS)
• Support for Ubuntu 18 and 20, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux V8 (RHEL) operating systems
• An improved user interface for intuitive setup and connection configurations
• Automated and simplified access to frequently used controls
“TGX benefits not just remote users but also IT management because sensitive data stays safely in the office,” said David Gsell, General Manager of Mechdyne’s Software Services business unit. “With TGX, users work from centralized files and computers that can be kept secure and more easily maintained by IT teams. Co-location of workstations and sensitive data eliminates continuous downloads and uploads of files, enabling better version control,” said Gsell.
A free trial version of TGX is available at www.tgxremotedesktop.com. TGX is also available as the remote desktop for Lenovo workstations.
About Mechdyne
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
