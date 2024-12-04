Linkage Design Releases Free Digital Design Tools for Blender

Object Aligner for Designing With Blender Marking Menu for Designing With Blender Custom Top View Tool for Designing With Blender

Three Applications Created to Simplify Key Steps in Automotive and Other Exacting Design Workflows

This expansion of products and services allows Linkage to further solidify our client relationships by continuing to provide elite digital tools.” — Michael Check, General Manager Linkage Design

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkage Design, a Mechdyne Company, today announced the release of its first three Blender design tools that are intended to speed the workflow for users of Blender for digital design. Linkage, a leading provider of design resources emphasizing the use of advanced digital design and engineering software solutions , interacted with several global automotive design teams to test the value of these tools. These automotive companies are already using Blender in their digital design pipeline. Linkage will continue to add Blender tools and training to its expertise in 3D digital modeling, Class-A service creation, reverse engineering from scan, feasibility studies, lighting and ergonomics studies, and concept creation.The first three tools include:1) Marking Menus: Customizable marking menus for quick and efficient access to tools2) Custom Top View: A custom top view with the X-axis oriented upwards3) Object Aligner: Enables positioning of models relative to the world origin"This expansion of products and services allows Linkage to further solidify our client relationships by continuing to provide elite digital tools," said Linkage Design's General Manager, Michael Check. “Also, this initiative will allow us to promote more donations from automotive companies to the Blender fund and coordinate the development of future add-ons, plus more strategic features," continued Check.These new tools are currently available as free downloads using a link on the Linkage Design website . They will be available soon on Blender Marketplace. Videos highlighting Linkage Design’s other software skills and training capabilities can be found on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LinkageDesign ##About Linkage DesignLinkage Design recruits and employs an elite mix of degreed industrial designers and digital sculptors who work in its customers' design studios or in one of our worldwide studios. Its qualified staff demonstrates in-depth technical and industry knowledge and provides its customers with the world's leading 2D and 3D digital design and engineering software solutions, as well as the highest-quality training and support. Linkage Design is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechdyne Corporation.About Mechdyne CorporationMechdyne, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is a collection of technology companies that remove obstacles to insight and understanding. Its service segments include AV and VR solutions, IT and Audiovisual Services, Software Services, Engineered Display Structures, and Network Infrastructure and Building Security. Together with Linkage Design, Mechdyne can provide design resources including entire collaboration centers.

