New Advice Chaser webinar: Should index universal life insurance be part of your financial strategy?

Index universal life (IUL) policies accounted for 20% of new premium policies in 2019. What’s behind this type of life insurance? Join our webinar to find out.

This webinar will teach the basics of index universal life insurance policies and address some of the common concerns, as well as the pros and cons of including IULs in a financial plan.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Index universal life (IUL) policies accounted for about 20% of all new premium policies in 2019. What’s behind this popular type of life insurance? Join our webinar to find out. On March 9, 2021, at 12:00 noon Mountain time, Advice Chaser will host a webinar titled “Should index universal life insurance be part of your financial strategy?” You can register for the webinar here Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The guest speaker will be Jerry Borrowman, CLU, CHFC, CAP, MSFS. Jerry has more than 35 years of experience in the life insurance industry. Currently, he is the Director of Advanced Solutions for Cambridge Financial Group, an affiliate of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. In the webinar, he will discuss:>>10 things you should know about IUL policies>>How IULs affect family members who have chronic or terminal illnesses>>Options you have for your small business when you have an IUL policy>>Types of supplemental riders that go with IULs>>How to use IULs to adapt to life challenges, such as unemployment and unexpected expenses>>How IULs compare to the “Buy Term--Invest the Difference” strategy“Life insurance policies, especially IULs, are a huge investment and can affect all aspects of your finances. This webinar will teach the basics of index universal life insurance policies and address some of the common concerns, as well as the pros and cons of including IULs in a financial plan. We look forward to hearing Jerry Borrowman share his experience and knowledge with us,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.To find a financial advisor who can help you see if you’ll have enough to last through retirement, book a free consultation here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

