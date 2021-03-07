Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Theft Two Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Significant Bodily Injury and Theft Two offense that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to steal property and assaulted an employee. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, 31 year-old Mohamed Fofana, of Adelphi, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury, Simple Assault, and Theft Two.

 

