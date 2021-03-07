Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Sheridan Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the Unit Block of Sheridan Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:28 pm, the suspects were engaged in a verbal dispute at the listed location with the victims. During the dispute, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, struck one of the victims with the gun, and then began discharging the firearm. As a result, one of the victims sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, 34 year-old Paula Braxton, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

