Arrest Made in a Simple Assault and Theft Two Offense: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Simple Assault and Theft Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:01 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects received services from the establishment. After the services were rendered, the suspects refused to pay. One of the suspects fled the scene. The other suspect assaulted an employee prior to leaving the scene.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Sundia Stovall, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Theft Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

