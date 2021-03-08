Baby Blendy Now Offering Gift Cards

The creators of a new bottle blender that mixes baby formula or breast milk in seconds is offering gift cards.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Florida-based Baby Blendy LLC today announced that it is now offering gift cards.

“If you are shopping for someone else but are not sure what to give them, give them the gift of choice with a Baby Blendy Gift Card,” said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Baby Blendy LLC, a member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association.

Baby Blendy, which has been awarded the Iron Design Award for its Baby Bottle Design, is the creator of a doctor-recommended, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that contains a mixer inside, which mixes any formula milk and also rice cereal and oatmeal cereal, which are thicker formula additives.

Osmay explained that the gift cards are delivered by email and contain instructions to redeem them at checkout. The gift cards have no additional processing fees. In addition, the company provides free three-day shipping on orders over $45.

Osmay went on to note that the Baby Blendy Baby Bottle, which also now converts into a sippy cup, is easy to use, it snaps on to use, it snaps off to clean, it has an easy-to-grip, non-slip, and is designed for little hands.

Osmay added that the Baby Blendy, which has also been awarded the Parents Pick Award, Family's Choice Award (http://www.familychoiceawards.com/family-choice-awards-winners/baby-blendy/) ; Design Award (https://competition.adesignaward.com/gooddesign.php?ID=79822) , and Baby and Children's Products Award (https://babyandchildrensproductnews.com/) , minimizes any baby’s risk of swallowing air, thereby reducing post-feeding discomforts. The product thoroughly blends and mixes all chunks of the formula, ensuring that the baby receives all of the nutrients he or she should receive.

The process of using this new, revolutionary product is simple, company representatives say.

“Simply add formula or breast milk and push the button and the magic begins as the blender mixes, creating a powerful cyclone swirl that does all the mixing for you, hands-free, which helps reduce foaming and air bubbles within the milk,” Osmay stressed, before adding, “When breast milk is stored, the milk separates into layers, fats will rise to the top. Our bottle will help mix your baby’s breast milk thoroughly. This baby bottle is ideal for use when on the go or at home to fix your baby a bottle of milk with the solution being thoroughly blended effortlessly.”

For more information, please visit https://babyblendybottles.com/pages/about-the-best-baby-bottle and https://babyblendybottles.com/blogs/posts.

About Baby Blendy LLC

Our mission has been to design and reinvent the baby bottle. We've patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mix baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds.

