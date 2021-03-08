Fame Tattoos Publishes After-Care Tips for Tattoo Procedures

One of the nation’s finest tattoo shops has published tips to help people look their best after getting a tattoo.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it has published after-care tips for tattoo procedures.

“How you take care of your new tattoo will determine the final look," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos.

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more. The company also offers free one-hour in-person tattoo design consultations.

As for the after-care tips, Omar, said it has released tips for day-one, day, and so on after-care tips for tattoo procedures.

“You may begin to care for your tattoo within 2-4 hours of the procedure, or when a sanitary environment is available,” Omar said in reference to the day-one after-care tips. “First, wash your hands with antibacterial soap, then remove the dressing. Wash the tattoo with room temperature water and a small lather of a mild unscented antibacterial soap, assuring that all blood and ointments have been removed. It is important to not use bar soap.”

To read the rest of this tip and to discover more after-care tips for tattoo procedures, Omar invited everyone to read the after-care tips it has published.

According to Omar, Fame Tattoos is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

“We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally,” Omar stressed. “We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client’s life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.”

According to Omar, The artists at Fame Tattoos are passionate about what they do.

"Unlike other shops, we don't see our clients as walking, talking billfolds; we are dedicated to helping you express yourself through high-quality work and unparalleled attention to detail," Omar said. “If you’ve ever thought about getting a tattoo or if you already have tattoos and are thinking about getting more, this is a great time to take advantage of our free in-person tattoo design consultation. We’re extending an invitation for you to contact us today (https://www.fametattoos.com/contact) to explore the possibility.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and https://www.fametattoos.com/blog

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States