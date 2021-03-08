Data Axle Audience Segments Are Now Available in Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace
Partnership integrates high quality business and consumer data to power audience-based targeting at scale
Combining business data sets and consumer purchase behaviors provides a powerful source of knowledge for advertisers and brand marketers when developing media plans.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today a partnership with Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, which will make Data Axle’s consumer, business and specialty data available in the Tru Optik Data Marketplace. As one of the industry’s most leveraged data marketplaces across streaming media, the Tru Optik Data Marketplace enables brands, agencies, media organizations, and technology companies to engage consumers across a variety of digital channels. Providing access to industry-leading consumer, business, and specialty data segments makes it easier for Tru Optik clients to find their target audiences when and where they need them.
— Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer, Tru Optik
Tru Optik’s adtech, publisher, and agency customers will now have access to Data Axle’s business and consumer audience segments for both direct and programmatic ad campaigns. Data Axle’s audience segments are powered by hundreds of attributes sourced from the company’s industry-leading business and consumer databases, and its taxonomy includes a number of attributes built from deterministic, offline, and online, privacy compliant data. One of the biggest differentiators of Data Axle’s audiences is the depth of their reach achieved by matching up to 5 emails per individual.
“Combining business data sets and consumer purchase behaviors provides a powerful source of knowledge for advertisers and brand marketers when developing media plans,” said Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer at Tru Optik. “The combination of our patented Household Graph and Data Axle’s proprietary data assets empowers marketers to buy or publishers to sell targeted premium inventory across OTT/CTV, streaming, audio, and gaming campaigns.”
Tru Optik Data Marketplace customers will be able to choose from Data Axle’s consumer attributes including demographic and psychographic information, purchase history, recently moved, political affiliation, as well as firmographic attributes including company, industry, decision makers, functional areas, job title and more. In addition, marketplace users will be able to request custom audiences with the help of a dedicated support team.
“Now more than ever, it’s critical that advertisers, agencies, and publishers use a combination of probabilistic and deterministic data to effectively target both prospects and customers,” said Keelia Schumacher, senior director of sales at Data Axle. “Tru Optik recognized this need and partnered with Data Axle to give their users access to 900+ audience segments, enabling effective and scalable targeting that leads to business results.”
To learn more about Data Axle’s digital audiences, visit https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/consumer-data/digital/ or call 1-866-DATAXLE.
About Tru Optik, a TransUnion Company
Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media advertising ecosystem. Tru Optik’s patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world’s leading brands, agencies, media companies and platforms to engage consumers across connected media, including connected TV, streaming audio and cloud-based gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy and privacy compliance. Our Data Marketplace is the definitive destination to buy and sell third-party data that powers connected media targeting, activation and measurement. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn