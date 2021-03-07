Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack Investigates Single Vehicle Fatal Collision – US-40 ALT at Benevola Church Rd

Maryland State Police News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Type of Incident: Fatal Single Vehicle Collision

Date and Time: 03/06/2021 at 5:14 PM

Location: US-40ALT at Benevola Church Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713

Narrative:

On the above listed date and time, the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack received a report of a single vehicle fatal collision.  The initial investigation determined that a white 1999 Saturn SW2 was traveling west on US-40 ALT at Benevola Church Rd at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, and overturned back onto the roadway.  The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Michael Levi Deshong, 47 years old from Boonsboro, MD, was ejected and later pronounced deceased at the scene.  The investigation is continuing at this time.  Anyone able to provide additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.

