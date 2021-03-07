Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 2150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sanders Circle East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Austin Tucker                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at 776 Sanders Circle in East Montpelier.  Subsequent investigation lead to Tucker's

arrest.  He was issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

