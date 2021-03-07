Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2021 2150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sanders Circle East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Austin Tucker
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at 776 Sanders Circle in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation lead to Tucker's
arrest. He was issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648